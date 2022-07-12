ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Liz Cheney ends hearing with bombshell: Donald Trump called a witness in the House January 6 investigation

By C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, 2022. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump called a witness in the House January 6 investigation within the last week.
  • Rep. Liz Cheney said the witness did not answer but alerted a lawyer, who then told the House panel.
  • Cheney previously showed evidence that Trump allies were pressing witnesses to do the "right thing."

Oicu812
2d ago

No matter what you trumpsters say on here what Trump did is still illegal no matter what his reason or excuse was for calling that witness and it once again proves republicants and their base have NO respect for law and order in this great country!!

AOCisaPOS
2d ago

Here is a bombshell Liz Cheney is done and won't be missed she should run as a Democrat in fact she should run for President she is a better candidate then anything they could find.

John Bender
2d ago

lmao i hope this circus show ends soon and everyone whos a part of it gets kicked out office...

