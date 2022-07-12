ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 British Open golf picks, predictions: Rory McIlroy headlines derivative bets

By Nick Hennion, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Having shared our statistical modeling strategy for the British Open, we’ll now begin to share our best bets.

This week, I’ve identified three markets — one top-10, one top-20 and one top-30 — that provide bettors the best overall value. In some cases, that value is derived from the modeling output while others are a combination of relevant course history and their underlying statistics.

So, without further hesitation, here are my three best derivative bets for the 2022 Open Championship. All odds are reflective at time of writing and subject to movement.

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Golf picks and predictions for the Open Championship

Best Bet #1 – Rory McIlroy Top-10 Finish (+130)

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

There’s one big concern with Rory this week (more on that later), but my brain seems convinced he’ll do well.

Over his last 12 qualifying rounds, McIlroy rates out second overall in the field behind only Xander Schauffele. In those 12 rounds, the former Open champion ranks fifth or better in the field in all but two categories and 20th or better in all but one category.

Most impressively, McIlroy sits first in SG: Approach, first in Birdies or Better Gained and second in SG: Par 4’s. He’s also seventh in the field in driving distance and fifth in GIRs gained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhKaW_0gdEnQwp00
Rory McIlroy

Now for the troubling part: over the last 12 rounds, McIlroy ranks 92nd in the field in three-putt avoidance. That is certainly not ideal at a venue that requires precision putting on greens that are both sloped and feature a number of undulations.

So, there’s a chance Rory’s putter goes completely crazy and he has a terrible week. However, all the other metrics point to success and he owns good results at the most important correlated track — seven top-10’s at Augusta National.

Add in that Rory has recorded five top-10’s and seven top-20’s in his last seven events and I’m willing to overlook that flaw.

Best Bet #2 – Tony Finau Top-20 Finish (+210)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Don’t look now, but top-10 Tony appears to be back in fine form.

The American has recorded a fourth and a second in his last four starts to pair with a T-13th in his most recent effort at The Travelers. Although the majors haven’t necessarily gone his way this year — a missed cut at the U.S. Open, tied for 30th at the PGA Championship, tied for 35th at The Masters — this track should fit his game well.

Over his last 12 qualifying rounds, Finau ranks sixth overall in the field and sits 13th in both driving distance and SG: Approach. He’s also sixth in the field in SG: Par 4’s, 16th in three-putt avoidance and first in the field in GIRs gained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gogyc_0gdEnQwp00
Tony Finau

Plus, across both his last eight and 12 qualifying rounds, Finau ranks inside the top-39 in birdies or better gained is one of the most consistent players as you expand the sample size — for example, he jumps up to third in the model if you consider his last 50 qualifying rounds.

Finau also has great history at the Open — in four appearances at this major, he’s made the cut all four times and finished no worse than 27th, including two straight top-10 finishes. Add in the fact he’s recorded three top-10 finishes in five starts at Augusta National and I believe Finau is worth a buy at a great price.

Best Bet #3 – Max Homa Top-30 Finish (+130)

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

For Homa, this play is almost entirely based on my statistical modeling as he has little relevant course history.

But, assuming Homa lives up to his underlying metrics, he could very well find himself in contention at the Old Course. Over the last 12 qualifying rounds, Homa ranks out third in the field. In that sample, he’s 28th in driving distance, 10th in SG: Approach, fourth in SG: Par 4’s, and 16th in birdies or better gained.

He’s also 11th in the field in GIRs gained and possesses a decent short game — 30th in SG: Short Game — that will help him navigate St. Andrews’s tricky putting surfaces.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Also worth noting with Homa is the fact he’s made the cut in 11 straight events now and has finished 30th or better in nine of those events. Although the two failures came at major events — 47th at the U.S. Open, 48th at the Masters — I’m encouraged by the fact he tied for 16th last week at the Scottish Open.

Plus, just his last five events have seen four finishes of 23rd or better, so he’s trending in the right direction. Bottom-line, though, the ceiling for Homa this week feels high, so I’m fine taking a solid all-around player with room to work.

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

PGA Tour employee suffers fractured hand from wayward Rory McIlroy drive

Without a major for eight years, world number 3, Rory McIlroy, continued his excellent recent form through the first round of The Open Championship yesterday. The four-time major winner has had a close call in all three ‘big ones’ so far this year with finishes of second at The Masters followed by 8th at the PGA and tied-fifth at last month’s US Open, and with a recent win at the Canadian Open he certainly wouldn’t be out of place winning at one of his favorite venues.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Staffer Was Injured By Rory McIlroy Drive

Rory McIlroy finished his first-round Thursday with an incredible 6-under 66 at St. Andrews. But, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the 33-year-old Irishman. One of McIlroy's tee shots sprayed out into the gallery and hit a bystander who just so happened to be a PGA Tour staffer. PGA Tour...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Course#Sports Betting#Open Championship#Ct#T C#Az#Co Va#New Customers#Nj
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods tees it up for the 150th Open Championship with a late start alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.The three-time Open champion, with two wins at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, is bullish about his health heading into Thursday.But Woods has also been speaking about his loyalty to the PGA Tour amid the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of the game,” Woods said. “I just don’t understand it. Fifty-four holes, guaranteed money up front. Where is the incentive to practice? If...
GOLF
The Independent

‘A fantastic start’: Rory McIlroy hoping to build on strong opening day at Open

Rory McIlroy celebrated making a fantastic start to the “fiddliest” Open of his career as his delayed return to St Andrews proved well worth the wait.America’s Cameron Young held the clubhouse lead thanks to firing eight birdies in a flawless 64, a score only McIlroy himself has beaten in the opening round of an Open Championship on the Old Course.McIlroy’s 63 came back in 2010 and was followed by an 80 in terrible weather, while an ankle injury suffered playing football prevented him from bidding to retain the Claret Jug at the same venue in 2015.The four-time major winner admitted...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 British Open live stream, watch online: Round 2 coverage, TV schedule with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews is the pinnacle of the sport: the oldest major being played at the game's most historic course with a Claret Jug set to be awarded to one of the best players in golf. The Old Course in Scotland is hosting The Open for the first time since 2015, and with three days of pristine golf remaining, the title "Champion Golfer of the Year" for 2022 remains completely up for grabs.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

An ancient stone cost Rory McIlroy 30 yards. Here’s why it’s there

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Rory McIlroy hit one of those magnificent Rory McIlroy Drives on the 5th hole of the Old Course Thursday. It flew 286 yards in the air, holding off against the left-to-right wind, and bounded forward. One hop. Two hops. A third hop and thud. It clanked off a dark green thing in the middle of the fairway. What was that? That green thing cost him at least 30 yards.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy