Simone Biles, 25, gets mistaken for a child, offered coloring book during flight

By Sierra Porter
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Maybe next time the pilot will offer her some wings.

Simone Biles, one of the most recognizable gymnasts in the world, was mistaken for a child on a flight recently and asked if she would like a coloring book.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board,” the 4-foot-8 gold medalist captioned a selfie of herself on the plane.

“I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,’” she added.

And while the flight attendant may not have recognized her, Biles is sitting pretty with her combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals and was recently awarded the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

The White House honored Biles for her athletic abilities, and for advocating for “[athletes’] mental health and safety, children in the foster care system and victims of sexual assault.”

The athlete’s fiancé, Jonathan Owens, 26, praised Biles after the ceremony last week.

“You’re one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you,” The NFL player wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZELb_0gdEnGMn00
Simone Biles hilariously revealed that a flight attendant confused her for a child.

The pair announced their engagement in February on social media, with Biles writing that it was “the easiest yes.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3,” she also captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kF06o_0gdEnGMn00
The Olympian was offered a coloring book but quickly rejected it.

Biles is currently planning the wedding and and the pair are set to tie the knot in 2023.

“One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens,” Biles captioned a photo of her and Owens on the beach in May.

