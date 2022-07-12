ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 best Amazon Prime Day 2022 stroller deals

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
New York Post

Oh, baby! Amazon Prime Day 2022 has entered the chat, and baby strollers are selling like hot cakes.

Why are baby strollers taking the reins? Because top-selling brands such as Evenflo, Summer Infant, Dream On Me and more are slashing their prices.

Yes, that means savings on your baby favorites such as the Comotomo Baby Bottle (2 Count), LÍLLÉbaby Complete Ergonomic 6-in-1 Baby Carrier, Boppy Nursing Pillow And Positioner, and more, which can all be found in our top baby deals story here.

But we know you came here for strollers, so let’s jump into the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 stroller deals.

Happy shopping and saving!

1. Joovy Qool Customizable Stroller, $467, original price: $550

Amazon

Oh, you think this is just a single stroller? Well, think again, as this option can turn into a double and triple stroller with a few clicks and snaps. You can also look forward to an extra-large UPF 50 sun canopy and a mesh peek-a-boo window.

2. Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, $234, original price: $400

Amazon

Almost half off, this Evenflo all-terrain stroller is the ultimate push and pull find. It’s able to fit two little ones and features a UPF 50 canopy and a spacious storage area.

3. Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller, $80, original price: $100

Amazon

Sometimes you don’t need a big and hefty stroller but a lightweight and portable option. If that’s the case, this Summer option is your new best friend. Offering four various positions, a cover and storage space, you’ll be set.

4. Dream On Me Volgo Twin Umbrella Stroller, $133, original price: $160

Amazon

Twins and siblings alike will love this two-person stroller. It will keep your little ones close together and makes transportation all the easier for you.

5. Joovy Tricycoo 4.1 Kid’s Tricycle, $119, original price: $140

Amazon

This four-in-one tricycle will be a hit for you and your little one. Strap them in and push them along or let them free ride.

6. BOB Gear Rambler Jogging Stroller, $360, original price: $470

Amazon

Whether going for a jog or heading out on the town, you need a reliable stroller to tackle all terrains. This BOB stroller will meet your needs in both form and function.

7. Hot Mom 360 Degree Baby Stroller, $399, original price: $599

Amazon

The brand isn’t called Hot Mom for nothing. This stroller is ultra-chic and captures elegance with ease. Best of all, the stroller is simple to maneuver.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

New York Post

