Leaked L.A. County Sheriff’s Department surveillance video shows inmate beaten by deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is facing renewed criticism following a leaked surveillance video showing deputies beating an inmate at the county jail.

The incident took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 3 at the inmate reception center in downtown Los Angeles, the department said in a statement on social media.

In the video, which has been viewed by The Times, 32-year-old Jesus Soto Jara can be seen being placed in handcuffs by a deputy. The video shows a second deputy approaching the inmate, and a scuffle ensues. Soto Jara is then seen being slammed against a metal door as punches are thrown at him by deputies. By this point, Soto Jara’s attorney, Jose Romero, alleges, at least six deputies pummeled him to the ground, out of sight of security cameras. The video cuts off after the other four deputies approach the inmate.

This is the latest allegation of assault and use of excessive force for the embattled Sheriff’s Department. In April, The Times reported that Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department were being investigated for attempting to cover up a March 2021 incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate’s head for three minutes.