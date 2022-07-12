ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked L.A. County Sheriff’s Department surveillance video shows inmate beaten by deputies

By Melissa Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is facing renewed criticism following a leaked surveillance video showing deputies beating an inmate at the county jail.

The incident took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 3 at the inmate reception center in downtown Los Angeles, the department said in a statement on social media.

In the video, which has been viewed by The Times, 32-year-old Jesus Soto Jara can be seen being placed in handcuffs by a deputy. The video shows a second deputy approaching the inmate, and a scuffle ensues. Soto Jara is then seen being slammed against a metal door as punches are thrown at him by deputies. By this point, Soto Jara’s attorney, Jose Romero, alleges, at least six deputies pummeled him to the ground, out of sight of security cameras. The video cuts off after the other four deputies approach the inmate.

This is the latest allegation of assault and use of excessive force for the embattled Sheriff’s Department. In April, The Times reported that Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department were being investigated for attempting to cover up a March 2021 incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate’s head for three minutes.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 51

Robert Brunson
2d ago

well the LAPD just made another criminal a multi millionaire. When will they learn to stop abusing their authority?

Reply(2)
12
Jorge Martinez
2d ago

These criminals deserve tuneups if they get out of line or attack deputies people need to stop being so sensitive that’s why it’s called jail.

Reply(6)
10
SANDRA ORTEGA
2d ago

in jail, guards take advantage of their power and use it against the inmates. this needs to stop!!

Reply(2)
20
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy