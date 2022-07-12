7-year-old boy among 2 dead after boat capsizes in Hudson River near NYC pier

A summertime boat trip with family and friends turned tragic Tuesday when an apparently overloaded vessel capsized near Pier 86 in Manhattan, fatally trapping a 7-year-old boy and 50-year-old woman underneath, police and sources said.

Twelve people were aboard the doomed small jet boat dubbed Stimulus Money, which had launched from New Jersey, when a large wake believed to have been caused by a passing ferry led the boat to flip around 2:45 p.m. in the Hudson River off West 46th Street, police sources told The Post.

NYPD and FDNY divers plunged into the water to rescue Julian Vasquez and Lindelia Vasquez, as they were trapped beneath the capsized vessel, police officials said.

The pair from Colombia were visiting family when they went on the boating excursion.

A boat capsized near Pier 84 in Manhattan leaving four people injured — including two in critical condition who later died.

Rescue workers at the scene of where the boat carrying 12 people capsized.

A 7-year-old boy and 50-year-old woman died after being trapped under the boat.

By the time the pair was brought to the surface, they were unresponsive, said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

At Pier 84, two women who were there for a boat ride said they saw EMS officials trying to resuscitate the child as his mother screamed, “That’s my kid!”

“The child’s mom was really upset when they took him into the ambulance and they didn’t let her on the ambulance. She was crying,” said Sammie, 27, who declined to give her last name.

Rescue workers removing people from the river.

A person getting removed from the river by rescue workers.

Twelve people were aboard the doomed small jet boat, which had launched from New Jersey.

The boat the capsized in the Hudson River is lifted out of the water Tuesday evening.

Tia, 34, who also only provided her first name, said the scene was pure “chaos.

“She wanted to see her kid . . . and the police were like, ‘You need to let them do their job,’ and she was like, ‘That’s my kid!’ ” said Tia.

“I saw people screaming in the water,” witness Iaidy Garcia, 28, told The Post.

Two people, including the boat’s captain, were left in critical condition and another 10 were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Several of the victims getting escorted by paramedics from the ferry dock after getting rescued.

Mayor Eric Adams at the pier after the capsizing.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at the pier amid the rescue.

“It was pretty far, maybe halfway into the river,” he said of the vessel when it capsized in the Hudson River off West 46th Street.

The boat’s owner — who had been following behind the craft on a jet ski — collapsed in tears at the scene when he heard authorities say during a press conference there that two victims had perished.

In addition to the dead, two people, including the boat’s captain, were left in critical condition and another 10 were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but a high-ranking police source said the vessel appeared to have been overloaded and that the weight of the passengers would be just as important a factor as the number on board