The Miami Dolphins were ready to make a huge move in order to become a champion. As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were set to offer former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton a $100 million contract to coach the team. It would have been the second known $100 million contract in NFL history with the first being, Jon Gruden, with the Oakland Raiders, according to CBS Sports.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO