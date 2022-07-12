Covid threat ‘nowhere near over’ says WHO after new wave of infections

Covid-19 remains a "public health emergency of international concern", the World Health Organization ( WHO ) has said, as subvariants of Omicron continue to drive cases and deaths around the world.

In the UK as of 1 July, 139,272 people tested positive and 454 people died within 28 days of a positive test in the last seven days.

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

