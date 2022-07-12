ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBI investigating after man, woman found shot dead in their Waycross home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A Waycross man and woman were found shot dead in their bed on Monday and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deaths of Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, are being investigated as homicides.

GBI said Thomas and Barnett were found dead in their Waycross home “with apparent gunshot wounds” off South Lakeview Drive, which is near Swamp Road and East Washington Drive.

Anyone with any information in Thomas and Barnett’s deaths is asked to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-4327.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

Georgia couple found shot to death in their bed, GBI investigating

WAYCROSS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving the deaths of a Ware County couple found shot in their bed. Officials say on July 11, 73-year-old Virginia Thomas and 75-year-old Charles Barnett were found dead at their home on the 2900 block of S Lakeview Drive in Waycross.
Authorities in Georgia say man killed 2 people in their bed. One of the victims was his mom

Wednesday update: The Ware County Sheriff's Office has issued the following statement:. "Bernard Rittenhouse, age 55, of Waycross, has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, in connection to the deaths of Charles M. Barnett and Virginia D. Thomas. Rittenhouse is Virginia Thomas’ son. GBI Agents and Ware County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Rittenhouse without incident at his home. He was taken to the Ware County Jail on July 12, 2022.
GBI Makes Arrest in Ware County Double Homicide

Waycross, GA (July 13, 2022) – Bernard Rittenhouse, age 55, of Waycross, has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, in connection to the deaths of Charles M. Barnett and Virginia D. Thomas. Rittenhouse is Virginia Thomas’ son. He was taken to the Ware County Jail on July 12, 2022.
Inmate body underscores staffing woes in Georgia prison system

Cell phone video shot inside Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia provides a stark example of how few employees are actually on the job these days. The video showed a dead prisoner slumped over a cell block railing, while others complain he’s been there for hours because no officer is on duty in their section of the prison.
14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
Douglas man charged after allegedly hiding tracking devices under ex’s car

Jared Highsmith, 29, has been charged with aggravated stalking after he allegedly placed two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. According to the incident report, the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Highsmith before the devices were discovered. According to a copy of a Coffee County Sheriff's...
Douglas PD uses home surveillance to help solve crime

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas Police are partnering with homeowners to help them fight crime. They are asking neighbors to share home surveillance footage to potentially track down crime suspects. Douglas residents and businesses who have security systems, or even a doorbell camera can register these devices with police to...
Man killed in Long County crash, deputy confirms

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Long County man was killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, Long County deputies were dispatched to the crash on Marcus Nobles and Lannie Burkhalter Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they...
CCSO finds human remains during search for a missing Baker County woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains in a wooded area near Violet Way in Clay Hill. Deputies were searching for Claire Luscombe, a Baker County woman who was reported missing on June 29th. Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
