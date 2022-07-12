GBI investigating after man, woman found shot dead in their Waycross home

A Waycross man and woman were found shot dead in their bed on Monday and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deaths of Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, are being investigated as homicides.

GBI said Thomas and Barnett were found dead in their Waycross home “with apparent gunshot wounds” off South Lakeview Drive, which is near Swamp Road and East Washington Drive.

Anyone with any information in Thomas and Barnett’s deaths is asked to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-4327.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

