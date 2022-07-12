Trump campaign manager blamed death of woman in riot on president’s rhetoric, text messages reveal (OLD)

Donald Trump ’s former senior campaign adviser blamed the death of a woman in the US Capitol riot on the former president’s heated rhetoric, text messages have revealed.

Brad Parscale appeared to be referring to the death of Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot by law enforcement during the deadly insurrection, in messages to fellow Trump adviser Katrina Pierson that were shared at the latest January 6 hearing.

In the messages from the day of the riot, Mr Parscale told Ms Pierson that he “felt guilty” for helping Mr Trump win the White House, and described him as “a sitting president asking for civil war.”

Ms Pierson then responded to his message, telling her fellow insider, “You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right.”

And Mr Parscale replied, “Yeah, but a woman is dead.” He then added, “If I was Trump and I knew my rhetoric killed someone.” Ms Pierson then responded, “It wasn’t the rhetoric.”

“Katrina,” Mr Parscale replied. “Yes it was.”