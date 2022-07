COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have released the dash cam video of a high-speed motorcycle chase that traversed several jurisdictions and reached speeds of over 120 mph. It started along Interstate 85 in Coweta County. A deputy clocked a motorcycle speeding early Thursday morning and attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, but they refused. The rider would instead take law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions on a wild chase through multiple cities and two counties.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO