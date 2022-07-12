ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Man gets 25 to life in prison for New Bedford murder

By Shaun Towne
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is off to prison after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man during a botched robbery back in 2015.

After a 13-day trial, a jury found Michael Sousa guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jeffrey Silvia Jr., according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Sousa, 29, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

New Bedford police said a report of a gunshot just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2015, brought them to the area of Rivet Street, where they found Silvia with a single gunshot wound. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sousa, who was known to police and lived not far from the scene, was questioned and provided “demonstrably false statements” to investigators, which led to him being arrested on a charge of misleading police , according to the DA’s office.

Witnesses testified that Sousa and his friend Darian Cardosa had admitted to their roles in the killing, saying they were trying to rob Silvia and Sousa shot him when Silvia resisted, the DA’s office said.

The gun used in the killing was later found by police in a recycling bin at an abandoned house on Thompson Street, which they said was next door to a known associate of Sousa.

Later that month, Sousa was charged with murder and firearms violations.

Cardosa received a 10- to 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in January 2019.

