AKRON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron to remember the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. He was remembered as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also comments at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO