Boston, MA

Vandals target housing project for LGBTQ seniors

By Scripps National
tmj4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA housing project for LGBTQ seniors in Boston was vandalized. LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, posted pictures on Facebook of the hateful messages. The messages include "Die slow" and...

www.tmj4.com

