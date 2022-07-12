Vandals target housing project for LGBTQ seniors

Many health care professionals go into health care to help people, no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or other identities. Even as white health care professionals start to learn about the systemic nature of racism, something that our Black and other colleagues of color have experienced their whole lives, we may still see health care as “different” from all those other systems out there that are racist. Because we care for people of all races and we think of ourselves as good people who have dedicated our lives to our profession, we don’t see ourselves in that narrative.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO