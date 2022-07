Sequestered on the property of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) sit a group of historically significant structures critical to the development of the very first atomic weapons, which were used to help end World War II in 1945. These sites, along with others at Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Hanford, Washington, are preserved as part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. However, like the Trinity Site at White Sands Missile Range, the park is open for tours twice a year in April and October.

