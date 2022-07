>Local Leaders Eager To Implement New Dirt Bike, ATV Laws. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill that will give law enforcement more power concerning illegal dirt bikes and ATVs. Many communities are pleased at the success of getting the law passed that would confiscate and sell or destroy these kind of vehicles that are operated on city streets. The say people illegally using the bikes and ATVs is a public safety issue, not just a nuisance one. The law won't go into effect for about 60 days.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO