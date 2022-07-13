ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Why has Amber Heard asked for a new trial against Johnny Depp and what have lawyers said?

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtfL9_0gdEkCwW00

On 8 July, Amber Heard ’s attorneys asked Judge Penney Azcarate -- who presided over the defamation trial opposing the actor and her ex-husband Johnny Depp in Virginia for six weeks -- to throw out the verdict.

Heard’s legal team asked for a new trial, arguing that one of the six jurors who ruled on the case was not who they were supposed to be. In fact, they allege, that person had never even been summoned for jury duty.

According to the filing, Juror 15, “was not the individual summoned for jury duty” ahead of the trial on 11 April 2022, “and could not have properly served on the jury at this trial”. Thus, the filing argues, “a mistrial should be declared and a new trial ordered.”

The filing raises questions as to whether the proceedings were incorrectly set up from the start, which Heard’s team is arguing, or whether the alleged issue is immaterial – which Depp’s team is arguing.

A verdict in Depp v Heard was announced on 1 June 2022. The jury of seven people ruled overwhelmingly in Depp’s favor, having found that Heard defamed him on three statements. Jurors also found that Depp defamed her in one of three statements previously made by one of his lawyers, which were highlighted in Heard’s countersuit. Depp was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Heard was awarded $2m in damages.

What is the alleged issue at hand?

The person who was meant to serve on the jury, according to the memorandum filed by Heard’s team , would have been 77 years old at the time of the trial. Instead, someone with the same last name, residing at the same address, but of a different age, served on the jury. That person was 52 years old at the time of the proceedings.

“As the court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the filing notes. “This was a high-profile case, where the fact and date of the jury trial were highly publicized prior to and after the issuance of the juror summonses.”

It goes on to argue that “Ms Heard has a right to rely on the basic protection … that the jurors in this trial  would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty”, that her due process was “compromised”, and that “a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

Depp’s lawyers replied to the request for a new trial on Monday 11 July, arguing that Heard and her team were provided with a jury list in April -- before the proceedings began in earnest. They also argue that Heard suffered “no unfair prejudice” because the younger person who served on the jury instead of the 77-year-old who had been summoned for jury duty “was qualified to serve as a juror in Fairfax County”.

What are the rules for jury selection?

In Virginia, “potential jurors are selected randomly by the jury commissioners using lists designated by the courts, such as the voter registration list and the driver’s license list,” according to the jury handbook published by Virginia courts. “... [The] selection method is designed to produce a cross section of the community. Men and women over 18 years of age and from all walks of life have an equal opportunity to be called for jury service.”

It is mandatory to respond to a summons for jury duty, and the penalty for not doing so is being charged with contempt of court.

What have lawyers said about Heard’s challenge to the verdict?

Mitra Ahouraian, an entertainment attorney in Beverly Hills who represents actors, directors, producers, and musicians, was skeptical about the request for a mistrial, telling The Independent : “Amber Heard’s lawyers have argued that the fact that one of the jurors was not who he said he was resulted in a violation of her due process rights, but nowhere in the motion do they indicate how her due process rights were violated, or even how this fact affected the trial.”

Ahouraian also argued that Virginia laws “specifically say that the parties are responsible for verifying the accuracy of the name, age, address, occupation, and employer of each panel.”

“They can’t claim [Heard’s] due process rights were violated when the statute clearly says it is their responsibility to verify this information,” she added. “I find it hard to believe that they only now realized what was supposed to be a 77-year-old man was actually a 52-year-old man.”

According to Ahouraian, the fact that one of the jurors was not the person who was summoned for jury duty is not in itself ground for a mistrial.

“The statute specifically states that any error in the information about the jury panel is not grounds for a mistrial and puts the onus on the parties (and their lawyers) to verify the accuracy of this information,” she told The Independent .

Robert Byrne, a civil trial attorney based in Virginia, expressed doubt that the memorandum filed by Heard’s team would succeed in getting the verdict thrown out and a mistrial declared, in an explainer video he shared on YouTube .

“I don’t think this really changes anything, for three reasons,” he said, explaining first of all that per Virginia law, a defendant is entitled to a jury of their peers, which would be “a jury of fellow citizens.”

“If this person was an actual citizen of the state of Virginia, then I don’t think it really matters,” he said.

Secondly, Byrne said the juror exchange does not amount to a constitutional violation in this case. “So long as they are citizens, then that is something that would satisfy any constitutional issues that could arise,” he said.

Thirdly, Byrne said that Virginia law provides that a defendant must show that they suffered prejudice due to an irregularity in order for that irregularity to provide a basis for a mistrial.

He referred to a part of the Virginia Code that states: “... Unless it appears that [an] irregularity was intentional or that the irregularity or disability be such as to probably cause injustice in a criminal case to the Commonwealth or to the accused and in a civil case to the party making the objection, then such irregularity or disability shall not be cause for summoning a new panel or juror or for setting aside a verdict or granting a new trial.”

Julie Rendelman, a criminal defense attorney based in New York, focused on this aspect too, telling Entertainment Tonight : “Did [the two individuals] intentionally lie? If it’s simply a mistake, that does not rise to any claim that would require a mistrial.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard subjected to ‘one of the worst cases’ of cyberbullying during Johnny Depp trial, study finds

Amber Heard and her supporters were subjected to “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts” during the Johnny Depp defamation trial, a new study has found.The former spouses appeared in court earlier this year regarding an opinion piece Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she discussed domestic abuse and experiencing “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.Although Heard did not name Depp – to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017 – his legal team argued that readers of the newspaper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill

Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month. The decision, made by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, comes after prosecutors determined they “cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas killer earned ominous nickname: 'school shooter'

The Uvalde, Texas, gunman gave off so many warning signs about his behavior and violent tendencies in the months leading up to the attack that teens who knew him began calling him “school shooter.” He was once bullied as a fourth-grader in one of the same classrooms where he killed 19 children and two teachers. And in the planning for the May 24 massacre, he collected articles about the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting and played video games with a young student while quizzing him about the school schedule.A state investigative report that highlighted law enforcement's bungled response to the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing

When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
The Independent

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

A former Minneapolis police officer who is one of four ex-officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights is scheduled to be sentenced this week.Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the restraint that killed Floyd on May 25, 2020. His attorney is seeking 27 months.Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under then-Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy