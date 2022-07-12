ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Teenager killed in Danville shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot Monday evening in Danville.

The shooting happened in the area of East Davis and North Hazel Streets just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responding to a report of shots being fired in the area discovered the teen laying outside a home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

At this time, no information about a suspect is available and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

