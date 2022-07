On the job in Los Alamos this afternoon is L.A. Bootery owner Carolyn Cowan and her 19-month-old son Will. The business opened today and will have an official grand re-opening hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. Friday at its new location at 1247B Central Ave., and also a ribbon cutting for Cowan’s Mesa Top Games & Toys. Both stores located together next to Boomerang. Cowan will offer all kinds of festivities 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO