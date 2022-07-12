ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Do not underestimate Quinta Brunson’: ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast on historic Emmy haul

By Ashley Lee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTUKF_0gdEj8X400
Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph on “Abbott Elementary.” (Gilles Mingasson/ABC)

“Abbott Elementary” has earned top marks with Emmy voters.

The mockumentary-style ABC series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows a group of passionate teachers at a predominantly Black Philadelphia elementary school, each with their own strategy for dealing with the district’s budget constraints, the students’ TikTok distractions and their colleagues’ high turnover. Brunson, the daughter of a kindergarten teacher, grew up in the West Philadelphia public school system and named the series after a standout middle school teacher, Ms. Abbott.

After earning strong reviews and ratings across its 13-episode first season, the freshman comedy collected seven Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including for comedy series, lead actress Brunson, supporting actor Tyler James Williams and supporting actresses Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. “Abbott” — this year’s most-nominated broadcast series — was also nominated for writing (its pilot episode, written by Brunson) and casting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVVQc_0gdEj8X400

It’s a historic haul, as Brunson is the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for the same comedy series in a single year (lead actress, writing and comedy series). “Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season,” she said in a statement. “Most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Shortly after the announcement, The Times spoke with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James — who play buttoned-up teacher Barbara Howard, jaded substitute Gregory Eddie and self-involved principal Ava Coleman, respectively — about nabbing their first Emmy nominations and working with the most dynamic kid actors on television. Below are excerpts from the conversations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYEIb_0gdEj8X400
Janelle James as Ava Coleman in “Abbott Elementary.” (Scott Everett White/ABC)

Congratulations on your first Emmy nominations! How are you feeling?

Janelle James: I didn’t need coffee today! [laughs] I’m ecstatic. I wasn’t watching [the nominations announcement], but the phone let me know something really good or bad happened, and that many people don’t call you with bad news. The life of a comedian is to work in relative obscurity for a decade and then get everything at once, so this feels like the culmination of all the work I’ve been doing mostly for free and for drink tickets and a half sandwich. And although I am a comedian, the scripts come to us funny, so I’m so glad that the writing of this show was also recognized.

Sheryl Lee Ralph: I am at a place that I have never experienced in my life. Wow, I am so happy, so thankful, so grateful. This is everything. I love what I do, I love being an actor, and I do it for the love, I don’t do it for the likes. I’m in Jamaica, and my son woke up early this morning to tell me and I almost fell off the bed. And I really realized what it means when people say “my phone blew up” because it literally blew up.

Tyler James Williams: You’re gonna need another phone because it’s just gonna burn right up! [laughs] It’s an honor. It’s shocking to me — for a 13-episode midseason show on network TV, no one really expects us to do this well. I’m in L.A. right now — we started production Monday, so I’m in prep, just not as luxuriously as Sheryl! — and I was so excited for Sheryl and Janelle and Quinta that I didn’t even see mine. Someone had to tell me.

What do you admire about your co-star’s performance?

Williams: Sheryl is one of the most versatile actors of her time. The industry shifts and trends, and acting styles become popular and go out of style. Sheryl maintains, she’s the constant, she is timeless and she can adapt to anything. I’ve watched her actively adapt to the mockumentary style and thrive at it within the matter of an episode. We all hope that we could be that diverse, and that our instrument can apply for so many years.

Ralph: Aw, Tyler, you’re gonna make me cry, thank you. Tyler is such a pro, he can tell you about every inch of what we are doing. He knows about the cameras, the lighting, the direction, the sound. He can tell you even the intricacies of the numbers that we get back from this show. I’m like, “Lord, have mercy, he is a walking, talking TV encyclopedia.” Go, baby, go!

And I love his character, Gregory. He has a complicated relationship with his father; he’s been stunted in his growth as a human being, but he is trying. And there was one moment when Gregory wasn’t supposed to dance, but his students wanted to. And Gregory looks at that little boy like he’s looking at himself, and he starts to dance a little bit, and the boy starts to dance and then everybody is rocking out. He was giving his younger self permission to just drive and dance. That’s hard, to give all of that to what looks like a simple moment.

Williams: Thank you, it means the world. I think the same thing about a moment where Sheryl somehow manages to thread the needle of being the consummate professional that is Barbara Howard, while also having to give love to the people around her. She throws a double look — two cameras in two different directions — and they’re two of the most nuanced and, I think, funniest looks of our season.

That moment is so layered and particularly complex for a pilot when you’re setting the tone, and Sheryl manages to give us a glimpse into not only who Barbara is, but how she feels about this moment, how she feels about [Brunson’s character] Janine, how she doesn’t have time for this but she knows that if she doesn’t handle this now, she’s now going to have a bigger issue later. To have such clarity of a character in a pilot, it doesn’t happen like that. I’m not gonna lie, I’ve watched it over and over again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSEww_0gdEj8X400
Quinta Brunson and the young cast of “Abbott Elementary.” (Temma Hankin/ABC)

I love that “Abbott Elementary” also got a casting nomination, which applauds the chemistry between the adult actors but also those wonderful kids.

James: For a lot of these kids, this is their first time on television. They aren’t all Hollywood yet or whatever. They were just kids having a good time, and I often felt the same way. And they’re not difficult at all. They love me. We have fun.

Williams: From the beginning, Quinta always said that she didn’t want actor kids, she wanted kids who moved and acted like kids, who weren’t really aware of the cameras yet and were still kind of getting used to them. Which is a crazy choice as a producer, because that could potentially screw your whole day up. Casting was able to find this nice middle ground between kids who were green and could still be natural, but could also be around that camera and not slow down the workday and make this show possible to shoot.

I say this as somebody who got their start really young: Ideally, if 20 years from now somebody walked up to me and said, “I got my first job on ‘Abbott Elementary’” and that’s what led them into this world, that’s everything that we could possibly ask for. In a lot of ways, casting for this show may be setting up the next generation of Hollywood.

Ralph: I’m listening to them talk to each other all day, and they are some little professionals in the making.

Brunson has made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for the same comedy series in a single year.

Ralph: Breaking records, baby, and deservedly so! And that’s the beginning for her, hallelujah!

James: She deserves [it], so I’m not surprised. I have seen her fall asleep standing up, and then they say “Action!” and she’s back in character. She’s doing a lot and, as Ava Coleman says, she’s doing it well.

Williams: There’s one thing I’ve learned over the course of this experience, that I hope everyone takes heed to: Do not underestimate Quinta Brunson. That’s the worst possible thing you could do. When she says she’s gonna do something, it’s gonna get done. She came out with her first show as a juggernaut, and that speaks to how smart and talented she is, and how she’s refined her craft. Before everything, this was just an idea in her head; she had the vision for this show and what it could be when no one else did.

Ralph: Had this been 20 years ago, there were people who could have easily said, “It’s just a fluke.” This is no fluke, this is the real deal.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Anthony Anderson Jokes About black-ish Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for Kangaroo Jack'

Anthony Anderson had some thoughts after black-ish scored only a few-ish Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The actor, 51, guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and acknowledged that the day was special in Hollywood — even if he and costar Tracee Ellis Ross didn't receive acting nods for the ABC comedy (which also was shut out of the outstanding comedy series category).
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Tyler James Williams
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Hollywood#Abc#Tiktok
E! News

Emmy Nominations 2022 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

You've binge-watched, streamed, DVR'ed and tuned in. Now, it's time to see which of your favorite TV shows are going for the gold—Emmys gold, that is. Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony July 12.
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
Los Angeles Times

‘Hollywood’s Finest’

In 2018, three Times journalists set off to tell the stories of three women in the world of the unhoused above the Hollywood Freeway. Mckenzie Trahan had lived on the streets of Hollywood on and off since she was 13. At 22, she was nearly seven months pregnant and staying in a tent in the dirt above the 101 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. HBO’s “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and six other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he appreciated that “Squid Game” was chosen as the “first milestone” for a Hollywood and U.S. change of attitude. “Instead of just exporting the content around the world, it is now shifting to become a participant in the global content realm to facilitate exchanges of cultures around the world,” he told The Associated Press through a translator.
MOVIES
Collider

HBO & HBO Max Nab 140 Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

With the announcement of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, we are able to tally up the total numbers to see what shows and platforms brought home the highest amount of nominees. This year's winner of most nominations for a platform or network goes to HBO/HBO Max, with a staggering 140 Emmy nominations across 24 different series.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
359K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy