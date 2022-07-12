Sidney Powell drank Dr Pepper in her Jan 6 deposition and the internet found it hilarious

Sidney Powell's January 6th hearing deposition is getting attention from people online - because she glugged Dr. Pepper throughout.

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee held its seventh public hearing where they showed a pre-recorded deposition from Powell, an attorney and former Donald Trump campaign attorney.

In her deposition, Powell spoke about the secret meeting she and other Trump allies attempted to conduct on January 18, 2021 which ultimately led to a fight between White house counsel.

Powell informed the committee the former President was "very interested" in the presentation she and other people gave regarding methods to overturn the election.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However anything Powell said was overshadowed by her drinking a diet Dr. Pepper in an extremely obvious way.

As she spoke, Powell held up her can of soda high for the committee to see and then spent a few silent seconds drinking the diet Dr. Pepper with her held tilted back.

People on Twitter took note of the odd moment and immediately started joking that the soda seemed so obvious it could be an advertisement.

"Dr. Pepper has got to love that Sidney Powell is chugging their product for all to see," Sam wrote on Twitter.

"Diet Dr. Pepper product placement by Sidney Powell" Cheri tweeted.

"Six-hour crisis comms meeting at the diet dr pepper office", Ariel wrote.

During Tuesday's hearing, former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said he told Trump he was "vehemently opposed" to appointing Powell to a counsel position because her claims of voter fraud were baseless.

However, Powell continued to pitch ideas to the president, including seizing voting machines which Cipollone said was "a terrible idea".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.