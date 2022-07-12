BART service recovering after disabled train cleared from Caldecott Tunnel

(KRON) — BART service on the Antioch line is recovering after experiencing major delays earlier in the Antioch and SFO directions, according to a tweet from the transit agency. The delay was due to a disabled train in the Caldecott Tunnel.

A mechanical problem was initially reported at about 11:20 a.m. on an SFO-bound train in the tunnel connecting Orinda to Oakland. All passengers on board were safely removed to another train, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

Trains in both directions took turns traveling on a single track still open through the tunnel between Rockridge and Orinda stations, causing delays of 10 minutes, according to a tweet from the transit system. There is no estimate on when normal service resume.

BART officials said that shortly before 2:00 p.m. that crews had cleared the train from the trackway and service was recovering. There were no details available on what caused the mechanical issue on the train.

Earlier, BART experienced a major delay on the Berryessa Line due to a person on the track between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

