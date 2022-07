Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

