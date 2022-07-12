ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy's Just Perfectly Roasted McDonald's Breakfast

By Sophia Lo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever scrolled through Wendy's Twitter account, you know that the company holds no punches. On its Twitter feed, Wendy's called out a hilarious truth about drive-thrus and has come after other brands — remember when Wendy's roasted Oreo over some milk? Today's target was McDonald's, and this time the...

