Minnesota hockey coach fired after YouTube video shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

Tommy Wiita

An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex.

A YouTube video shows now-former Minnesota Wilderness coach Brendan Phelps showing up at a location in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota to allegedly meet up with a 16-year-old boy. The video uploaded by "Midwest Predator Catchers" – which poses as underage people online to entrap adults – shows Phelps being questioned about why he was there.

Police said the investigation is active as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The Sleepy Eye Police Department is aware of videos circulating on social media. We are conducting an active investigation. As such information is not available to the public at this time," the department said in a statement to Bring Me The News.

As of Tuesday, Phelps hasn't yet been charged for anything. However, SafeSport's Code of Conduct states "participation in the Olympic & Paralympic Movement may be limited, conditioned, suspended, terminated, or denied if a Participant’s conduct is or was inconsistent with this Code or the best interest of sport and those who participate in it.”

The Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

Bring Me The News reached out General Manager and Head Coach Dave Boitz on the matter. Boitz did issue a statement to WDIO confirming that after being informed about the video on Sunday, Phelps was fired.

He has also been suspended from "participation in any USA Hockey sanctioned activity, including all activity within the jurisdiction of the NAHL."

"Based on the information currently available to the The Wilderness, the conduct in question does not appear to have involved any NAHL player personnel or activities," the statement added.