KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Birchwood Grove....

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Altitude") executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Sandpiper Resort Properties, Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper, Inc. (collectively, "Club Med Sandpiper Bay") on May 31, 2022. Altitude Academies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been operating at the Sandpiper Bay property for nearly 13 years, which, until a recent rebranding, has been known as "Club Med Academies." Upon closing of the Purchase Agreement, the Company intends to continue and operate the resort without interim closure.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO