KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Birchwood Grove....

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Altitude") executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Sandpiper Resort Properties, Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper, Inc. (collectively, "Club Med Sandpiper Bay") on May 31, 2022. Altitude Academies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been operating at the Sandpiper Bay property for nearly 13 years, which, until a recent rebranding, has been known as "Club Med Academies." Upon closing of the Purchase Agreement, the Company intends to continue and operate the resort without interim closure.
