KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Birchwood Grove

By Contact Editorial Dept
 2 days ago

The Associated Press

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005137/en/ Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (ALTD) is under Contract to purchase Club Med Sandpiper Bay's World-Class Property which is to become Altitude's international headquarters upon closing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Altitude") executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Sandpiper Resort Properties, Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper, Inc. (collectively, "Club Med Sandpiper Bay") on May 31, 2022. Altitude Academies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been operating at the Sandpiper Bay property for nearly 13 years, which, until a recent rebranding, has been known as "Club Med Academies." Upon closing of the Purchase Agreement, the Company intends to continue and operate the resort without interim closure.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

