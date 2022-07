A new Salad Station franchise is slated to open at the Lagniappe Centre on Airline Highway in Gonzales this summer. Co-owner Megan Womack plans to open the restaurant by about August 1, provided the last piece of equipment she needs comes in. She and her husband also own an existing Salad Station in Gonzales near Cabela’s, she says.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO