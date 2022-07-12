ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sisters Dua & Rina Lipa Take On Paris, And More Party Photos You Missed

By editorial standards
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is FOMO, your destination for the best...

www.nylon.com

HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
NYLON

Nicki Minaj Hints At A Return To Pop With "Freaky Girl"

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to shut down Twitter without even really trying. The rapper posted a quick preview of her new single, “Freaky Girl,” and the internet is already obsessed. In less than 24 hours the video of Minaj dancing to her unreleased song has racked up over 1.5 million views, and hundreds of comments from people who are eager to hear the full track. Given the song's 80s-infused vibe, some fans are even predicting that “Freaky Girl” is the start of the rapper's long-awaited pop revival.
MUSIC
NYLON

Selena Gomez Returns To Her ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Side Bangs

At the beginning of Selena Gomez’s career—when we first grew to love her as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place—she constantly sported a very of-the-times 2000s side part. Selena often wore this haircut in a half-up half-down style with a strong side bangs and face-framing layers, influencing many teenagers to follow suit with similar hairstyles. While the Rare Beauty founder has now been through a number of hair changes since the 2000s, including a blunt bob and more recently long hair extensions, it looks like the star is returning to her original roots. Yesterday in London at the launch of her new Rare Beauty Kind Words lipsticks, the star was seen with side bangs and a half pulled back hairstyle reminiscent of her Disney Channels days.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Rina Lipa
NYLON

FX Says "Yes Chef" To Season 2 Of 'The Bear'

Seemingly out of nowhere, a half-hour series about a successful chef moving home to Chicago to take over his brother’s failing hot beef stand after he takes his own life has become a critical drama and fan-favorite alike. Now FX’s The Bear — whose lead, Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White as the troubled but resilient Carmy, has already amassed a thirsty new fanbase of his own — has been renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Claudia Sulewski Makes Her Film Debut In 'I Love My Dad' Trailer

In 2012, MTV’s Catfish introduced us all to the world of romantic scammers — the people who don fake identities to date strangers online. Now, nearly 10 years after its premiere, that very premise is the driving force behind a new indie-comedy starring NYLON It Girl Claudia Sulewski.
MOVIES
NYLON

Chloe Cherry Went Through Some Embarrassing Makeup Phases, Too

When Euphoria came back for its second season in January 2022 after a year and a half off the air, everyone was excited to see the return of their favorite characters after such a long time away. However, in just the first episode, a new fan favorite emerged as Chloe Cherry’s character Faye hit the scene. As Faye and Zendaya’s character Rue have to deal with an awkward moment being left alone together after just meeting (and sitting in a car outside of a drug deal, no less), Rue asks an innocuously polite, small talk-making question: “How’s your New Year’s?” Spacey Faye responds in all aggravated earnestness, “It’s f*cking New Years? I swear, my boyfriend doesn’t tell me anything.” A star was born.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Goon’s “Emily Says” Is A Love Song For Realists

If most songs were to be believed then love is the greatest force on Earth. Even in the face of apocalypse, many a ballad has argued, everything would be OK as long as you had love. If you were to pose the same question to Los Angeles indie rock band Goon, however, they’d likely disagree. The quartet’s latest single, “Emily Says,” premiering on NYLON below, is their version of a love song that’s more in-line with the messiness of reality. Call it a love song for realists: it’s great, but it doesn’t cure everything.
MUSIC
NYLON

'Resident Evil' Star Siena Agudong Is Graduating In More Ways Than One

The highly-caffeinated rising star of Netflix’s latest adaptation is embracing growth. Siena Agudong has been onscreen since she was eight years old. As a teenager, she had roles in Nickelodeon’s Star Falls and the Disney Channel Original Movie Upside-Down Magic. Now, in a lot of ways, she’s graduating: Not just to more emotionally expansive roles, but to a bigger, scarier phase of her life.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Episode 6 Recap: The Old Men

[whispering to date while watching The Old Man when The Old Man first appears on the screen] “That’s The Old Man!” Apologies to Twitter user @vineyville, but that was the tweet that came to mind the moment John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, the simultaneously scheming and well-intention assistant director of the FBI, told Jeff Bridges’ “Dan Chase” that “the Old Man”—Joel Grey’s Morgan Bote—has his daughter, Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams/Emily Chase. Their daughter, actually, if you want to count Angela/Emily’s close work relationship with Harold as a father-daughter thing, which both characters seem comfortable doing. If that paragraph seems confusing, congratulations—you’re watching The...
TV SERIES
Variety

L.A.’s Historic Tail ‘o the Pup Hot Dog Stand, Seen in Dozens of Shows, Re-Opens in WeHo

Click here to read the full article. From “Columbo,” “The Muppets” and “The Rockford Files” to “L.A. Story,” L.A.’s famous Tail ‘o the Pup hot dog stand has been part of the city’s cinematic history ever since it opened in 1946. In fact, the year it opened, Variety mentioned the spot in a column, saying “Tail o’ the Pup, the fancy hotdog stand, now has a $1 frankfurter. With caviar!” There’s currently no caviar on the the dogs, but the new menu has something for everyone — classic dogs topped with bacon, jalapeno, sauerkraut and more; gluten-free corndogs, veggie dogs and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

