Sisters Dua & Rina Lipa Take On Paris, And More Party Photos You Missed

[whispering to date while watching The Old Man when The Old Man first appears on the screen] “That’s The Old Man!”
Apologies to Twitter user @vineyville, but that was the tweet that came to mind the moment John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, the simultaneously scheming and well-intention assistant director of the FBI, told Jeff Bridges’ “Dan Chase” that “the Old Man”—Joel Grey’s Morgan Bote—has his daughter, Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams/Emily Chase. Their daughter, actually, if you want to count Angela/Emily’s close work relationship with Harold as a father-daughter thing, which both characters seem comfortable doing.
If that paragraph seems confusing, congratulations—you’re watching The...
Comments / 0