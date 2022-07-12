ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 75% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features...

AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Peel-and-Stick Makeover Totally Transforms a “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark, Dull Dining Room Gets a Room-Brightening Redo with a Surprising Pop of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dealing with a dark space due to dark walls or a lack of windows? Try these 10 tricks for making a room look brighter. Then, check out DIYer Alyssa Yost’s (@alyssayosthome) One Room Challenge dining room redo for inspiration on how to take a room from “dark even during the day” to “rarely needing to turn the lights on.”
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Accent Wall in a Daring Color Transforms a “Boring” Bedroom in Just 2 Days

There’s no disputing that full-on renovations can take a long time — weeks, or sometimes months, can go by without seeing any real progress. And while some helpful strategies can help you cope with long-haul renovations, you may not want to take on that big of a project to begin with. No worries — you can change a lot in your home in just a couple days. Take this bedroom makeover from Stephanie Lynch (@styledbysandj) and her partner as proof.
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
