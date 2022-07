(Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 25-year-old woman.

According to the Decatur Police Department, 25-year-old Taylor Haynes last had contact with her family two weeks ago. She is known to frequent the areas of Decatur, Hartselle, and Moulton.

If you have information related to Haynes or her whereabouts, contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.