ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

January shooting in Springfield cemetery determined to be murder-suicide, police say

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQYW9_0gdEen3B00

The Springfield Police Department has announced that the shooting in Springfield National Cemetery in late January was a murder-suicide.

On January 31, around 1:30 p.m., an employee of the cemetery found Mark Young, 38, and Justin Baker, 46, dead with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the two men knew each other and were living together. After months of investigation, detectives have announced that the evidence indicates that the incident was a murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the investigation was inconclusive as to who shot whom first.

According to a release from the department, they are not seeking any suspects and the case has now been closed.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Bomb scare suspect ID’ed, in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man driving a stolen car that was checked for explosives in Springfield Wednesday is being held in the Greene County Jail as a fugitive from another state. Logan Scott, 25, is also being held on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle after he was arrested in the car stolen from Massachusetts. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Bomb Squad Searches Vehicle, Fugitive Arrested

(KTTS News) — The Springfield Fire Department’s Bomb Squad searched a stolen car Wednesday for possible explosives on the parking lot of the main post office on Chestnut Expressway. Massachusetts authorities told police a fugitive might be in the area and might have explosives. Police spotted him around...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

More Details On Deadly Nixa Crash

(KTTS News) — More details are being released about Wednesday’s deadly crash in Nixa that killed 9-year-old Alex Finley. Finley was a fourth grader at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa. The Christian County Sheriff says the crash happened during a high speed chase. Deputies were trying...
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTTS

Woman, 80, Dies After Her SUV Hit House

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a woman who was hurt after her SUV hit a house on July 1 has died. Naomi Murray from Springfield was 80. Police say she drove through the intersection of Downing and Fremont, hit a utility pole, and then a house. She died...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

Dallas County man charged after stabbing near Buffalo

A Dallas County man is facing assault and burglary charges after a stabbing at a home near Buffalo. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home on Cowboy Trail Wednesday night for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect being held at gunpoint in the front yard by the homeowner’s neighbor. The neighbor told deputies that the homeowner was inside and bleeding badly.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
greenecountycommonwealth.com

One year later. No answers.

Mystery remains around murder of local Long; investigation still open. On March 31, 2021, Willard resident Russell Long was seen for the last time by a member of his family. On June 4, his remains were found on Farm Rd. 59, two miles northwest of Bois D’Arc. About three-and-a-half months later, Captain Marc Staeger, of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), told the Commonwealth that they were looking into a person of interest in Long’s death, but couldn’t release their name.
WILLARD, MO
933kwto.com

Serious Crash Kills One, Injures Four in Nixa

Authorities report that a crash Wednesday night in Nixa has caused serious injuries, including the death of a child. According to reports, a 16-year-old driver ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 160 and Northview Wednesday night and collided with a minivan. The 16-year-old driver suffered serious injuries...
KOLR10 News

James Phelps enters not guilty plea in Cassidy Rainwater death charges

BUFFALO, Mo. – James Phelps, one of the men charged in connection with the death of Cassidy Rainwater entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning in Dallas County. Phelps is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Phelps’ public defender Tom Jacquinot filed a motion to dismiss the […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Non-profit in Springfield hit by thieves sets them back thousands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield, Mo. adoption agency this week. Security cameras caught the thieves tearing apart an air conditioner outside FosterAdopt Connect, along S. Cavalier Avenue, on July 12th. “The men were at the back of the building by one unit, and they were coming around...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Glasgow sentenced for drug trafficking, awaiting fate in fatal DWI

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

New Details Emerge in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Springfield

In a press release from the Springfield Police Department, new details, including the name of the victim, have been released regarding a fatal crash in Springfield over the weekend. According to police, they responded to the area of Kearney and Robberson Sunday night and found a vehicle unable to operate....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy