Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief tropical funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are typically harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 40 to 50 mph. If a tropical funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Western Orleans A shower producing tropical funnel clouds will impact portions of northeastern Orleans Parish through NOON CDT At 1110 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over portions of northeastern Orleans Parish. HAZARD...Tropical Funnel Clouds or Waterspouts. SOURCE...Media Reported. IMPACT...Tropical funnel clouds are typically harmless, however can quickly touch down as a weak waterspout if over marshy areas of waterways causing locally dangerous winds and hazardous waters. Locations impacted include New Orleans and East New Orleans. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 247 and 255. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO