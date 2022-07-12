ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZBnA_0gdEcTPx00
Ironside and Morris are two of many animals hoping to find "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Morris (Pinellas)

Morris is a 5-year-old male pit bull. He is a gentle, laidback love bug. He likes ear scratches and cuddle time. He’s a 69-pound ball of love. To meet him or get more information, go to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.

Rhea (Manatee)

Rhea is a 5-year-old female German shepherd mix. She is very calm and loves affection. She adores people. Lounging on the couch and cuddle time are her favorite things. It is recommended she be the only animal in the house, but she gets along well with children. For more information, email adoptions@mymanatee.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Wdu6_0gdEcTPx00
Rhea loves being the center of attention. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Kratos (Pasco)

Kratos is a 3-year-old male dog of unknown breed. He is happy, playful and looking for an active home. He knows the sit and down commands and takes treats gently. Kratos is very loving and likes to give kisses. He can pull sometimes, but generally walks well on a leash. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oRGN_0gdEcTPx00
Kratos is very lovable and likes to give kisses. [ Pasco County Animal Services ]

Ironside (Hernando)

Ironside is a black-and-white male terrier mix of unknown age. Although he gets along great with people, he doesn’t get along with other animals, so he must be the only animal in the home. He is currently working on basic commands, which will need to be reinforced in his new home. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhJsn_0gdEcTPx00
Ironside needs to be the only animal in his home. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Lager (Hillsborough)

Lager is a 1-year-old male tiger tabby cat. He was rescued along with his sibling, IPA, outside a microbrewery. They are now in a foster home with grumpy old cats. Normally a calm lap cat, the current situation makes Lager nervous. Thankfully, IPA tends to relax and soothe him. The bonded pair must be adopted together. For information, go to StFrancisRescue.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0gdEcTPx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG2CQ_0gdEcTPx00
Lager and his sibling, IPA, were rescued outside a microbrewery. [ St. Francis Animal Rescue ]

Comments / 4

 

