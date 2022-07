The Delta County League of Women Voters (LWV) is hosting a candidate forum Wednesday night ahead of the August primary election. It starts at 7 p.m. inside Escanaba City Hall. The forum will host candidates for contested primary races for the 108th Representative District and Delta County Commissioner District 3. While other County Commissioner races are contested, LWV will not host them at the forum if at least two candidates are not able available on the date of the event. That is LWV rule to ensure one candidate isn’t being favored or appear to be favored over another.

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO