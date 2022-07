HALLETTSVILLE, Texas- Several members of Hallettsville’s state 3-A softball championship team made the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team. Lady Brahmas coach Callie Kresta, named state 3-A coach of the year. Hallettsville pitcher and first baseman Kaylie Olivarez earned Player of the Year honors. Lady Brahmas named first team All-State with Olivarez at pitcher alongside Carson Jansky at third base, and Courtney Woytek in the outfield. Hallettsville’s Emily Migl made second team all-state at first base.

HALLETTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO