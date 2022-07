BofA identifies companies where a key measure poses a risk to profits. Wages are on the rise, with average hourly earnings jumping 5.2% in the 12 months through May. Employee compensation, of course, is a major part of corporate costs. And rising costs can depress a company’s earnings. You might want to think twice about buying the stock of a company whose wage costs are cutting into profit.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO