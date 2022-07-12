8-year-old paralyzed after Highland Park parade shooting now critical
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. ( WGN-TV ) — The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting , said the boy is now in critical condition.Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
Cooper was alert and talking last week but a spokesperson for the family issued a statement Tuesday that said Cooper has a partially collapsed lung a fever due to a new infection.Highland Park shooting victim Irina McCarthy laid to rest Tuesday
Cooper underwent a “esophagram procedure” Monday that revealed a tear in his esophagus has reopened.
“As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex, and lengthy surgery” Tuesday to repair the tear, the statement said.
The surgery will be his seventh and is a “particularly high risk given his age and current condition,” the statement said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0