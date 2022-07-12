Family friendly tech tips for your summer vacation

More families than ever plan to travel this summer – and are getting out in record numbers. Verizon is here to help you with the best family friendly tech for your adventures.

One of the top-rated water-resistant phones is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . This smartphone features IP68 water resistance, so you can drop it in up to five feet of water without worry. But the real value comes with great travel features — like TWO telephoto lenses that help you capture more detail when you zoom in on a shot. The S22 comes with a night mode for those evenings around the campfire – and a sophisticated S Pen that also shoots pics and videos!

The Verizon GizmoWatch 2 is great for tracking the kids – especially if you lose sight of them at any park, pool or beach. GizmoWatch 2 is chock-full of features parents will love, like a GPS locator, reminders and easy-to-use parental controls. It includes interactive features like a step tracker to encourage healthy habits and to-do lists with rewards. Set up to 10 trusted contacts that kids can send voice notes to, call, or text.

If you’re a new parent and sticking close to home planning backyard barbecues, check out the eufy Security SpaceView Baby Monitor . This compact camera securely live streams directly to the handheld monitor with a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet. Wireless FHSS transmissions offer a private live stream for you — and ONLY you. You can speak to your little one, even when you’re not in the room, and choose from five soothing lullabies that can help put your baby back to sleep.

Ensure you have everything you need to keep your devices charged while on the go with the mophie charge stream powerstream – and it’s wireless! The powerstation wireless provides smartphones with 34+ hours of battery life, small tablets with 18+ hours and large tablets with 14+ hours. All you need to do is place your QI–compatible device on top of the charging station and press a button to get started. And it even charges through select smartphone cases. That should keep the family connected during short and long trips.

The Google Home Hub promises to keep you organized no matter your travel plans – from weather and local news to your daily calendar. With Live Albums, you can use your voice to show any picture you’ve ever taken in Google Photos. “Hey Google, show me my photos from Hawaii.” Voice-control compatible control of lights, security cameras, TVs and more work from a single dashboard. Ask questions and get visual, immersive answers from Google – including YouTube video prep on your upcoming fishing trip or state park hike.

