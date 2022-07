John Deere may be in some hot water as a worker sues the company alleging that his coworkers and supervisors subjected him to racist jokes and threats for years. An article in the Des Moines Register says that Johnnie Ray Hogan III worked at John Deere Des Moines Works in Ankeny since 2010. For years he was subject to many different racial slurs that all started back on his first day with the company that September.

ANKENY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO