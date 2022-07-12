Nuggets sign one-time All-Star DeAndre Jordan to one-year deal

DeAndre Jordan is headed to Denver. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging a career-low 4.3 points and adding 5.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game across 48 contests (20 starts). In his three postseason games with the Sixers, Jordan made two starts and averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 10.3 minutes.

Since being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft and spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the franchise, the 33-year-old has bounced around from team to team. He played for both the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks during the 2018-2019 season and suited up for the Brooklyn Nets for two years from 2019 to 2021 before playing with the Lakers and 76ers last season.

Jordan is expected to serve as a depth piece at center behind back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic.