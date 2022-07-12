ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets sign one-time All-Star DeAndre Jordan to one-year deal

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
DeAndre Jordan is headed to Denver. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging a career-low 4.3 points and adding 5.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game across 48 contests (20 starts). In his three postseason games with the Sixers, Jordan made two starts and averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 10.3 minutes.

Since being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft and spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the franchise, the 33-year-old has bounced around from team to team. He played for both the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks during the 2018-2019 season and suited up for the Brooklyn Nets for two years from 2019 to 2021 before playing with the Lakers and 76ers last season.

Jordan is expected to serve as a depth piece at center behind back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade held back by 1 major asset Lakers are unwilling to give up

The Los Angeles Lakers' quest to bring Kyrie Irving to Hollywood remains to be a bit of a struggle right now. There appears to be no real progress between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets in terms of the growing trade rumors, with both teams seemingly unwilling to give in to each other's demands.
Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade.
RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State.
Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team.
Former Heat Guard Goran Dragic Calls Out Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during free agency. Former Heat player Goran Dragic, who spent last season in Brooklyn, didn't exactly enjoy his experience playing with both players. Dragic, now with the Chicago Bulls, recently said the environment was more about individual accomplishments.
Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, 'Okay, I'll Give You KD For LeBron,' You Have To Do That Trade."

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
