Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson could have career year in 2022

By Timothy Lindsey
 2 days ago
Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against Dalvin Tomlinson (94) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will get back All-Pro edge rusher Danielle Hunter this season after only playing in a total of seven games over the past two years. The team also signed free agent edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith to a three-year deal earlier this offseason, so Minnesota should have an elite pass-rush duo on the edges.

With offenses paying close attention to both Hunter and Smith, this could provide a massive opportunity for starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to have a career year this upcoming season.

In five seasons (first four with Giants, last season with Vikings), Tomlinson has missed just a single game. That is incredibly impressive for a starting interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Not just that, but he has also started each of his 80 career games. Durability is one of the words that has to associated with Tomlinson — that is for sure.

Despite a career-low in tackles, the former Alabama star finished with both the second-most QB pressures he has had in his career (14) and second-most QB hurries (7). The 28-year old recorded his first-career fumble recovery in 2021, along with two passes defensed. Tomlinson also played the second-most amount of snaps in his career (641).

The 6-3, 325-pound defensive tackle is an absolute force when given the opportunity, and he is just starting to peak at the right time in his career.

With a couple of star-studded edge-rushers on the outside, Tomlinson should thrive due to more attention being paid to Hunter and Smith, and he should have the advantage with his size and strength. The soon-to-be six-year veteran is due for a career year in 2022. It is just a matter of time before he starts producing at a Pro Bowl level.

