Upgrades for airmen learning air traffic control at Keesler

By Lorraine Weiskopf
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirmen in Keesler’s air traffic control classes now have 24/7 access to simulators. Utilizing the latest in computer technology, these simulators are able to offer the same level of training on a desktop sized system that previously required a...

