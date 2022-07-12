ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High bacteria levels close Boulder Reservoir swim beach

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago
Boulder Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Elevated levels of bacteria registered at the Boulder Reservoir caused the county to close down the swim beach at least until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Boulder County Parks and Recreation announced the closure on Tuesday citing the possibility of animals being the cause of the bacterial increase.

Officials said only the swim beach is affected and that boating, waterskiing, fishing and picnicking are still open at the reservoir.

The swim beach will reopen when officials determine the bacterial levels are safe for people to return.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

