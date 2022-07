Woo doggy, is it getting hot and heavy around these parts, or what? I don’t know about you, but as soon as July hits, all bets are off in terms of looking cool, cute, and like you didn’t just get off Splash Mountain. Starting on the first real day of summer in New York City (and in every other humid part of the world), even the most immaculately styled coiffure falls victim to the misery that is poofy, frizzy, flyaway-ridden hair that doesn’t subside until temperatures cool again and the hellish sweat bomb goes back whence it came until next year. I’ve been on a long and labored journey to find a solution to this problem, but until recently, nothing hit.

