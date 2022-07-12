ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County commissioners appoint Lorenda Volker as county manager

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Lorenda Volker officially became Larimer County's new manager Tuesday.

The Larimer County commissioners voted to appoint Volker and approve her employment contract during their meeting Tuesday morning. Volker has worked at the county since 2008, most recently as the interim county manager after Linda Hoffmann retired from the role in April.

"The community is amazing," Volker said. "Even though we have these big things ahead of us, it's an exciting opportunity."

Volker was named the commissioners' preferred candidate last week out of four finalists for the position. The community and county staff were invited to meet and hear presentations from the four finalists at the end of June and provide feedback during the selection process.

"I appreciate the process. It was long, it was hard, but it was worth it," Volker said Tuesday. "This community is worth it, it's a special place and I want you to know how much I value the opportunity."

Several elected officials, county department heads and staff gave Volker a standing ovation after the commissioners voted to appoint her.

"Lorenda is an outstanding leader," Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally said.

Shadduck-McNally said Volker's positive attitude, passion for the county and great relationships she's formed since joining the county will be helpful in tackling the county's challenges and issues.

"I think ultimately we made the best choice,” Commissioner John Kefalas said. "... She has a lot of experience. She knows the issues, and they aren't easy issues."

Volker's annual salary will be $245,000, according to her employment contract approved by commissioners Tuesday.

Reporter Bethany Osborn contributed to this article.

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

