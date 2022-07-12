ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Men's Basketball Offers High-Scoring Class of 2023 Forward TJ Power

By Sam Connon
 2 days ago
The Bruins are officially in the race for another East Coast recruit.

Class of 2023 power forward TJ Power earned an offer from UCLA men's basketball, the Worcester Academy (MA) prospect announced Tuesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 big man has started to emerge on the Nike EYBL circuit as of late, and his recruitment has gone national as a result.

Power's first offers came during his sophomore year, and most of them were local schools – Bryant, Holy Cross, Iona, Providence, Boston College, UConn, UMass, Penn State, Brown and Harvard.

Marquette, Miami (FL), Iowa, Creighton, DePaul and South Carolina also offered Power that year, then Oklahoma, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest offered that summer. Power went most of his junior year without adding another offer, but Xavier extended one after the first evaluation period, followed by Penn, Notre Dame, USC, Indiana, Virginia and Stanford over the next month.

Ohio State, Kansas, UCLA and UNC have sent Power offers over the past two weeks, giving him 31 total Division I offers. Wake Forest and Indiana are among the schools Power is apparently trying to set up visits with at the moment, and he has already taken officials to Virginia and Iowa.

Power is a consensus four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in his class. 247Sports is the highest on him out of the major recruiting databases, slotting him in at No. 53 overall, while ESPN has him ranked the lowest at No. 99.

In the 247Sports Composite, Power is the No. 13 power forward in the country, the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts and the No. 65 player in his class.

Power showed out for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club in Kansas City last weekend on the Nike EYBL circuit, opening the week with 24 points and eight rebounds against Team Thad. The big wing followed that up with 23 points and six rebounds versus City Rocks and 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists versus Seattle Rotary.

Closing out the week against Houston Hoops, Power strung together one of the top performances of the weekend when he dropped 45 points with 15 rebounds and five assists. Power shot 51.6% from deep and 83.3% from the line in Kansas City, attempting 7.8 triples and 10.5 free throws per game.

Power received his offer from associate head coach Darren Savino, who has plenty of recruiting ties in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Center Isaiah Miranda – who is moving out to California for his senior year – is another Massachusetts prospect with an offer from the Bruins. The staff has also offered two recruits from New Jersey, one from New York and one from Pennsylvania.

Of the eight class of 2023 guards UCLA has offered, six have already committed elsewhere, but only three of the 21 wings and bigs with offers are off the board. The frontcourt will need reinforcements next season – guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is projected to move on from the college game in 2023 – and Power is yet another top prospect who could fit the bill.

Class of 2023 Guard Elmarko Jackson Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

The Bruins have become the latest team to join the race for a fast-rising East Coast guard. Class of 2023 recruit Elmarko Jackson earned an offer from UCLA men's basketball, the prospect announced Wednesday night on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 combo guard from New Jersey recently transferred from Academy of the New Church (PA) to South Kent School (CT) – the same high school that produced NBA guards Isaiah Thomas and Dion Waiters, among others.
USC Commit Expected to Visit Notre Dame This Month

Notre Dame is lining up some big-time visitors for July 26. The cookout looks to be the major recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish this summer and the emphasis is on bringing in some elite class of 2024 recruits all in one place. The dead period will be over and recruits are set to hit the road once again.
All-City Tribute of the Year: Long Beach Poly Football and Keith "Slice" Thompson

One of the special aspects of the Long Beach sports world is how community-based it is, and how many programs feel like a family. The Long Beach Poly football team has always been one of those teams, and that’s been evident in how the program has grieved and remembered Keith “Slice” Thompson, the beloved longtime assistant coach who passed away in November 2020.
Starbucks may've just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
Highly Opinionated: An Editor's Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
California Woman Says Airline Asked Her to Cover 'Revealing' Top

A Los Angeles-based singer says she was asked to cover up her “revealing” top on a Southwest Airlines plane. Singer Jacy says she was flying from Sacramento to Los Angeles when the incident happened. Fellow passenger Melinna Bobadilla was also at the airport and the actress came to Jacy’s defense. The “Gentefied” star said she was kicked off the flight instead. Southwest Airlines tells Inside Edition its employees had “discretely resolved” the situation with Jacy before boarding.
No it's not just a feeling: Murders are up in LA

In the first half of the year, there were 181 homicides in the city of LA, the highest number in the past 15 years. The nonprofit news organization Crosstown at USC reports that 23-point-2 percent of the murder victims were categorized by the LAPD as homeless.
The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
Politicians keep lying, telling you all is well… Starbucks knows it is not.

Starbucks Closing 6 LA Stores; Safety Concerns Blamed For Closures. (Los Angeles, CA) — Starbucks is closing six Los Angeles area stores due to safety concerns. Locations in downtown LA, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Mid-City will be permanently shut down by July 31st. A spokesperson for the coffee chain told CNN that these stores have dealt with “a high volume of challenging incidents” and have become “unsafe to continue to operate.” A total of 16 stores across the country are being closed, including locations in Seattle, Washington, DC., Portland, and Philadelphia.
