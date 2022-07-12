Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard review: Earn 60,000 points for a limited time

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages and warned it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks, with long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. “We want to apologize to any passengers who have been affected by this,” the airport said in a monthly traffic update. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left shorthanded after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers.
