Indianapolis, IN

Going to Colts training camp at Grand Park? Schedule, dates, tickets, where to eat and more

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts kick off training camp for the 2023 season at Grand Park in Westfield on July 27.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Colts training camp?

Training camp will take place from July 27-August 25, 2022 at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.

How much are Colts training camp tickets?

It is free to attend Colts training camp, but you must download a ticket. You can get your tickets here.

What is the Colts training camp schedule?

July 27, Wednesday: Open practice, noon

July 28, Thursday: Kids' day; open practice, noon

July 30, Saturday: "Back Together Saturday"; open practice, 7 p.m.

Aug. 2, Tuesday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 3, Wednesday: Salute to service day; open practice, noon

Aug. 4, Thursday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 7, Sunday: "Give Back Sunday"; open practice, noon

Aug. 8, Monday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 10, Wednesday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 11, Thursday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 13, Saturday: Preseason game at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET

Aug. 16, Tuesday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 17, Wednesday: Fan appreciation day; open practice with Detroit Lions, noon

Aug. 18, Thursday: "Thirsty Thursday"; open practice with Detroit Lions, noon

Aug. 20, Saturday: Preseason game vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Aug. 23, Tuesday: Open practice, noon

Aug. 24, Wednesday: Open practice, noon

Aug., 25, Thursday: Final open practice, 10 a.m.

What is the Colts training camp bag policy?

The Colts will have a clear bag policy at training camp (details here).

Can I bring a water bottle to Colts training camp?

No water bottles or outside food is permitted.

Will there be food and drinks for sale at Colts training camp?

Food and beverages will be available in Colts City.

Can I get autographs at Colts training camp?

Players will sign autographs after practices are done.

What can kids do at Colts training camp?

Colts City offers plenty of activities for kids and families at training camp. It includes Play 60 Field (a turf field that will feature football drills, 40-yard dash and punt returns), inflatables, and the Colts in Motion traveling museum — an "interactive traveling experience."

What if it rains at Colts training camp?

If there is inclement weather, practice may be moved inside, where there is a limited seating capacity.

Where do I park for Colts training camp?

Parking will be available for $5 in Lot E, Lot G and Lot F. ADA parking will be available in Lot G. Fans can purchase parking passes in advance by clicking here.

What are the best places to eat by Grand Park?

There are plenty of great restaurants close to Grand Park. Try Big Hoffa's BBQ, Titus Bakery & Deli, Grand Junction Brewing Co. and Handel's Homemade Ice Cream.

Former IndyStar food writer Liz Biro put this list together in 2018. (Rail Epicurean Market closed in 2020.)

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

