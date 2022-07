COAL CITY—Peggy S. Taylor, 41, of Coal City, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Born Aug. 3, 1980 in Joliet, she was a daughter of Don and Peggy (Gallegos) Taylor. She was a former member of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Tennessee. Peggy loved to travel and was known for her friendliness to whoever she met. She loved spending time with her family especially attending her children's sporting events.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO