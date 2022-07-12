ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglethorpe County, GA

GBI awaiting autopsy report on Oglethorpe County woman who died in Oconee County Jail

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZTMG_0gdEYg0g00

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the recent death of an Oglethorpe County woman who died while in custody at the Oconee County Jail.

GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said an autopsy has been ordered, but there are no indications of foul play or a self-inflicted death.

The 43-year-old Carlton woman was initially arrested July 2 by a deputy with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

In case you missed it:Georgia Guidestones site in Elbert County demolished after bombing damaged the monument

She was transferred to the jail in Oconee County on July 5, where deputies working in the jail found her unresponsive about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. She was transported to a hospital in Athens, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Maddox said Monday it appears the woman had a medical issue, but he was awaiting a report from the autopsy for an exact cause of death.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Operation Thunder for Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety were in Gainesville Thursday, announcing—with Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch—a weekend of Operation Thunder, an effort to crack down on speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving in northeast Georgia. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The...
HALL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

7-year-old girl shot in Oconee County

Upstate defense attorney Grant Varner talks about new indictments against Alex Murdaugh and what is next in the case. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter breaks down the history of one of South Carolina's most prominent families, now tied to scandal and murder. Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Thousands of fentanyl doses found in search of Athens home

ATHENS, Ga. - Authorities say they found thousands of doses of fentanyl during a search of an Athens home. Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 200. block of Carriage Court. In...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD updates eastside shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police have released the name of the man who was killed by an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after a confrontation with police officer this past Tuesday. Richard King was 66 years old. Police say they went to his house on Forest Road to serve a search warrant. They...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oglethorpe County, GA
Crime & Safety
Oconee County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Oconee County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Oglethorpe County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carlton, GA
wuga.org

Athens Death Investigation Update

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released the name of the man who shot himself as police were serving a warrant Tuesday morning, July 12. He is identified as 66-year old Richard King, of Athens. Original Story:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation after an Athens man...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Hart Co Commissioner resigns after arrest on assault charges

Hart County Commissioner Ricky Carter has resigned. He and his son were arrested earlier this year, accused of assaulting the Commissioner’s brother-in-law. Carter announced his decision to step down in a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, who has responded by accepting Carter’s resignation. His resignation means a committee...
HART COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates deadly shooting in Athens

The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police say they were trying to serve a search warrant a home on Forest Road on Athens east side, where they were met by a 66 year-old man with a gun. They say the man shot and killed himself. There is no word from police on whether any officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Hospital
WJBF

Mother arrested in Ga. cold case death of young son 23 years ago

DECATUR, Ga. (AP/NCMEC) — A prosecutor says a woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment June 28 against Teresa Ann Bailey Black.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga arson suspects arrested

Three people from Madison County are charged with setting the blaze that burned a barn in Banks County: the state Fire Marshal’s Office says there are arson charges for Mark, Dwayne, and Tammy Kelly, all from Danielsville. Investigators say 100 bales of hay were destroyed in the fire on Spring Road in Baldwin.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in fiery car crash on Rockbridge Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A late-night fiery car crash has killed one driver in DeKalb County. Police say the woman's car hit a pole on the 6900 block of Rockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain areas. At the scene, crews found the car on fire and had to put it...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

GBI Conducting Athens Death Investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation after an Athens man shot himself during an encounter with officers from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to a release from the department, officers were attempting to serve a search warrant around 8 o’ clock Tuesday morning at a residence...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

CAPTURED: Man wanted in the killing of Clayton County teen located

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police said a man wanted in connection with a teen’s murder has been located. Police said 19-year-old Ahmad Royal faces murder charges in the alleged killing of 15-year-old Terrance Denson, an honor student at Midtown High School. ORIGINAL STORY:. The family of a...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Suspect in deadly drive-by restaurant shooting took revenge for being banned, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A drive-by shooting at a restaurant has left a 10-year-old boy without a mother and a family waiting to see what will happen to the suspect. Christopher Longshore, Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keyiona Hill, 29, on July 8. Investigators said Hill was sitting inside with a friend when a bullet sent through the front door and hit her.
GREENWOOD, SC
wgxa.tv

Eatonton woman sentenced for stealing over $150K in bookkeeping schemes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Eatonton bookkeeper has been sentenced for stealing over $150,000 from small businesses that had hired her to help them. According to a press release, Alicia Merritt was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, as well as being ordered to pay nearly $147,000 in restitution to those businesses.
EATONTON, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy